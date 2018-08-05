Chrissy Teigen tweets from Bali during Indonesian earthquake

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

Model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen has been caught up in an earthquake while holidaying with her family on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Teigen, 32, posted a series of brief updates on her Twitter profile as the US Geological Survey announced that a magnitude-seven quake has struck Lombok island, which lies about about 25 miles east of Bali.

The Lip Sync Battle host initially wrote: “Oh my god.  Bali. Trembling. So long.”, before adding “Phewwwwww”, indicating that the tremors had stopped.

Teigen is with her husband – singer John Legend – and their two young children Luna and Miles.

The former Sports Illustrated cover star revealed the house in which they are staying is elevated from the ground, which added to the terrifying experience.

Teigen wrote: “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘holy shit this is happening.

“I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked’. Like a naked zombie.”

Teigen then confirmed that aftershocks from the quake had started to hit the area.

She wrote: “I’m either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop. I’m trying to be normal here!”.

It comes a week after a magnitude-6.4 quake hit Lombok on July 29, killing 16 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the latest quake has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, World, Showbiz, Teigen, UK, Chrissy Teigen, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz