Chrissy Teigen tweets from Bali during Indonesian earthquake

Model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen has been caught up in an earthquake while holidaying with her family on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Teigen, 32, posted a series of brief updates on her Twitter profile as the US Geological Survey announced that a magnitude-seven quake has struck Lombok island, which lies about about 25 miles east of Bali.

The Lip Sync Battle host initially wrote: “Oh my god. Bali. Trembling. So long.”, before adding “Phewwwwww”, indicating that the tremors had stopped.

oh my god — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Bali. Trembling. So long. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Phewwwwww — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Teigen is with her husband – singer John Legend – and their two young children Luna and Miles.

The former Sports Illustrated cover star revealed the house in which they are staying is elevated from the ground, which added to the terrifying experience.

Teigen wrote: “Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘holy shit this is happening.

“I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked’. Like a naked zombie.”

Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of “hooooooly shit this is happening” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying “I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.” like a naked zombie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Teigen then confirmed that aftershocks from the quake had started to hit the area.

She wrote: “I’m either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop. I’m trying to be normal here!”.

So many aftershocks 😩😩😩 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

Another. Oh dear lord — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

It comes a week after a magnitude-6.4 quake hit Lombok on July 29, killing 16 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the latest quake has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

- Press Association