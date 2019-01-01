Chrissy Teigen jokes she’s going to ‘find my eyeball’ after new year mishap

Chrissy Teigen has joked she is returning to Times Square to “find my eyeball” after she suffered an umbrella mishap on live television during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The model was hosting coverage of the celebrations in New York for US network NBC when she went to hug Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.

Moments after the ball dropped at the stroke of midnight, Teigen smacked her face into the edge of Jones’s umbrella.

Joking about the accident, Teigen wrote on Twitter: “7am. Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball.”

She had previously shared a clip of the collision, confirming she was OK.

When one of her followers on Twitter wrote they had “never seen someone enter the new year so aggressively ‘on brand’ as @chrissyteigen”, she replied: “I live fast, I love fast, I hug hard.”

Another fan jokingly asked for a description of her eyeball, and she responded: “Round. Brown dot in the middle perhaps slightly bloody.”

Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 1, 2019

Jones expressed her remorse after the broadcast, writing: “Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas.”

EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74ddgxQlsr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2019

Teigen replied: “EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say.”

- Press Association