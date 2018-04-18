Chris Pratt opens up about Anna Faris split

Chris Pratt has spoken out for the first time about his split from long-term partner Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World star said “divorce sucks” as he was asked about the actress, who he married in 2009 and with whom he has a five-year-old son, Jack.

The couple announced they were splitting in August last year before filing for divorce in December.

Pratt and Faris wed in 2009 (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to US publication Entertainment Weekly, Pratt said: “Divorce sucks but at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.

“And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.

“It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. … Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

The former couple announced the news on social media last year, telling followers they were “disappointed” but still have “love and respect” for each other.

Pratt, 38, and Mom star Faris, 41, married in 2009 and starred together in 2011 high school comedy Take Me Home Tonight.