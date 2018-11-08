Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finalise their divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have settled their divorce and agreed to share custody of their six-year-old son.

The pair married in 2009 before splitting eight years later.

The details of their divorce have now been revealed.

Parks And Recreation star Pratt, 39, and Scary Movie actress Faris, 41, have agreed on a “flexible timeshare” over their son Jack and will also live no further than five miles apart until the child completes sixth grade, according to court documents. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have finalised their divorce and agreed joint custody of their son (Ian West/PA)

If either party plans on moving outside the agreed limit, they must provide the other with written notice.

Both waived claims to spousal support having signed a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in July 2009.

Child support was also set to zero, the document shows. Both parents will contribute to a joint bank account for Jack’s monthly expenses.

Pratt and Faris have since moved on from their relationship, with Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine while Faris is in a relationship cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Speaking in April to US publication Entertainment Weekly, Pratt said he and his now ex-wife remain friends.

He said: “Divorce sucks but at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.

“And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.

“It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”- Press Association