Chris O’Dowd to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards.

O’Dowd, known for his comedy roles in shows such as The IT Crowd and films including Bridesmaids, joins previously announced honourees Glenn Close and Aidan Gillen.

The Wife star Close, 71, will be handed her award by actress Melissa McCarthy while Irish band Vinci is set to perform. Chris O’Dowd is to be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Ian West/PA)

JJ Abrams is on hosting duties. O’Dowd, 39, who was born in Co Roscommon, is currently starring in TV series Get Shorty.

He earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Of Mice And Men in 2014.

The Oscar Wilde Awards, held by the US-Ireland Alliance, recognise the contributions of Irish people in film, television and music, as well as those with a connection to Ireland.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: “Chris’ well-deserved reputation as a great comedic actor belies his versatility, evident across a range of roles in television, theatre and film, including a Tony Award nomination.”

The ceremony will take place at Abrams’ Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica on February 21.

- Press Association