Chris Hughes reveals brother has testicular cancer

Love Island star Chris Hughes has said his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Hughes, who has had a number of operations on his testicles after discovering an issue at the age of 14, was praised when he underwent a testicular examination on ITV’s This Morning last November.

The 26-year-old wanted to demonstrate how quick and easy – and important – it is to self-examine, in order to avoid further issues developing, including testicular cancer.

He posted a picture of himself and brother Ben as youngsters on Instagram, where he said it was a “sad day”.

He wrote: “My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis.

“He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right.

“To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’.

Thank you @chrishughes_22 for taking part in our live testicular examination 👍



Calling all men... if you don't know how to check yourself, here's how! 👇 https://t.co/a6JYrd37ZK — This Morning (@thismorning) November 28, 2018

“Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer.. That literally broke my heart.

“Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it.”

- Press Association