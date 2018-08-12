Chris Hemsworth’s face ‘slammed’ into birthday cake by his son

Chris Hemsworth has said his faced was “slammed” into a birthday cake during his celebration with his children.

The Thor star marked his 35th birthday with wife Elsa Pataky and their daughter and twin sons.

Sharing a photograph of himself and Pataky with his cake, which was decorated with strawberries and candles, he wrote: “Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin.”

Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @VancityReynolds pulls the pin #bestbirthdayever @ElsaPataky_ pic.twitter.com/QUvjAC4xAH — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 11, 2018

Reynolds responded, writing: “Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick) Point is, We can finally trade roles… (Happy Birthday Bubba!)”

Pataky also shared a birthday photograph of them together, writing: “Happy birthday to my biggest child! I love you to death @chrishemsworth .Let’s be kids forever!!”

Happy birthday to my biggest child! I love you to death @chrishemsworth .Let’s be kids forever!!/ felicidades al mayor de mis niños. Te amo con locura. Seamos siempre niños. ❤️ A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Aug 11, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

Hemsworth was also treated to a special rendition of Happy Birthday from singer Leon Bridges.

One of my favourite artists @leonbridgesofficial singing me a birthday tune 🙏🙏🙏 thanks @tessamaethompson !! #epic A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 11, 2018 at 2:07pm PDT

He shared a video on Instagram, writing: “One of my favourite artists @leonbridgesofficial singing me a birthday tune. Thanks @tessamaethompson !! #epic.

- Press Association