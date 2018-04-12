Chris Hemsworth ‘recruits’ Usain Bolt to join the Avengers

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has joked that he has “recruited a new Avenger” – in the form of athlete Usain Bolt.

Hemsworth, 34, who will soon be seen on screen as hammer-wielding superhero Thor in upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, posted a photograph of himself with triple Olympic sprint champion Bolt at the Commonwealth Games being held in Australia.

Chris Hemsworth and Usain Bolt in the stands at the Carrara Stadium during day eight of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia (PA).

Alongside the photograph, which shows the Ghostbusters star and Bolt striking the athlete’s signature pose, Hemsworth wrote: “Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018”.

Earlier in the week, Hemsworth shared a family moment as he took in the Games with his parents.

Many of his fans were wowed by his mother Leonie’s stunning looks.

One fan commented: “That can’t be your mom chris”, while another mused that “Mumma bear Hemsworth looks young enough to be your older sister”.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on April 26.