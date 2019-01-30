Chris Hemsworth: I kept acting to pay off my parents’ house

Chris Hemsworth has said he almost quit acting but carried on so he could pay off his parents’ house.

The Thor star, 35, considered giving up during a dry spell after 2009 film Star Trek.

He told Men’s Health magazine: “I was about to quit.

I got more and more anxious, to the point where I couldn’t harness that energy

“I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off.

“I’d asked dad once when he thought he’d pay it off and he said, ‘Honestly, probably never’. Most people are in that boat and I wanted to change that.”

“So I was super active with auditions,” the Australian actor revealed.

“Then, in that eight-month period, I got more and more anxious, to the point where I couldn’t harness that energy.

“I was trying to convince myself I wasn’t nervous before auditions rather than grabbing hold of it and going, ‘Use it, raise up your awareness here, sharpen your focus’.

“And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to Australia’.”

Hemsworth said he had one more audition where he said to himself: “Do this for his house. Think about reasons other than yourself.

“That was for The Cabin In The Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”

