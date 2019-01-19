Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson joke about Dirty Dancing remake

Chris Hemsworth has joked about remaking Dirty Dancing starring himself and Dwayne Johnson after the former wrestler suggested he could beat Thor in a fight.

Hemsworth hit back after Johnson asked the audience of his gameshow The Titan Games if they’d like to see his Fast & Furious character Hobbs take on Marvel’s God of Thunder.

What an inspirational night! Join @therock next THURSDAY as the search for the next Titan continues on #TitanGames. pic.twitter.com/mkXDUFMD2T — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) January 18, 2019

Johnson said: “I’ve got an idea, guys. How about we make a Thor and Fast & Furious movie, you guys want to do that?

“Where the God of Thunder, Thor himself, he comes flying in and then wham! He gets stopped by the real God of Thunder.

“Box office gold, hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. You’re welcome, Chris. He’s gonna text me later.”

Hemsworth responded on Twitter with a shot from Dirty Dancing, with his own face replacing Patrick Swayze’s and Johnson’s replacing Jennifer Grey’s.

What an asshole you are. At least you could’ve put me in a black dress. Something more my speed! But you’re right, NOBODY puts Rock in the corner. I’m in too. #dirty 🤙🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/Top0yG2HMt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 19, 2019

He wrote: “.@TheRock When you say Thor hits the floor I assume you mean the dance floor right? A remake of dirty dancing?! Mate I’m in!! #Nobodyputsrockinthecorner.”

Johnson replied: “What an asshole you are. At least you could’ve put me in a black dress. Something more my speed!

“But you’re right, NOBODY puts Rock in the corner. I’m in too.”

- Press Association