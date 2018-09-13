Chris Evans ponders unusual middle names for his twins

Chris Evans says he could give his twins the middle names Ping and Pong when they are born.

The DJ gave the twins the monikers while wife Natasha Shishmanian is pregnant.

He told Janet Jackson, a guest on his Breakfast Show: “We call them Ping and Pong because they are the unborns. We have a working title!”

Watch out 2018, The Evans Twins are on the way... 👶👶@achrisevans finds out if Mrs Evans needs to eat for 3 and what pregnancy cravings actually mean from @henriettanorton https://t.co/arZ7DgciKO pic.twitter.com/sGIYO6blqG — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) April 16, 2018

But he added: “It’s so cute I want to keep them as the names Ping and Pong.”

When singer Jackson asked whether he meant nicknames, Evans replied: “Or middle names.”

Evans and Shishmanian are already parents to sons Noah and Eli.

The DJ recently announced he would be returning to Virgin Radio and leaving his breakfast slot on Radio 2.

- Press Association