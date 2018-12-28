Chris Brown due in court after pet monkey permit problems
Singer Chris Brown is facing criminal charges relating to his pet monkey.
The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said the 29-year-old was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.
Mr Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in January showing his three-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji.
The monkey was taken away by the authorities soon after.
Mr Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on February 6.
- Press Association
