Chloe Madeley: Dad tried to calm my wedding nerves with Brexit chat

Chloe Madeley has said her father Richard made her angry before she tied the knot in December – by talking about Brexit.

The fitness expert married rugby player James Haskell at a country church in December, which she said was inspired by the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex several months earlier.

But things nearly took an unexpected political turn thanks to her TV presenter father’s topic of choice for their journey to the church in an attempt to soothe her pre-wedding jitters.

Note to @richardm56 and all fathers of the bride: Discussing Brexit is definitely not the way to calm your daughter's pre-wedding jitters. 😂@MadeleyChloe #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/geTPZCQeLw — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 9, 2019

Chloe told ITV’s Lorraine: “We had a moment in the hotel room before I left (and) in the car I was watching the sat nav time going down and down as we were getting closer to the church, and I was starting to get really nervous and he started talking about Brexit!

“I think I said ‘No’. He said ‘I’m trying to take your mind off it’.

“I said ‘It’s not working, you’re making me more angry!’”

The 31-year-old also revealed that she is thinking about having children.

The Instagram star and fitness trainer, who has just released a new fat-loss book, said: “I feel like, it’s such a cliche to say, that my career right now is my baby … but I do think, thanks to my nieces and nephews, that I am starting to consider children.

“I can feel it slowly changing. It’s nice, it feels like an interesting time. I am starting to think about things differently than I was last year.” James Haskell and Chloe Madeley at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Windsor in May 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

On how Harry and Meghan inspired her own nuptials, Chloe – who attended the royal wedding last May – said: “It was incredible … for me, I was just happy to go to a registry office before the big, big party wedding.

“But their wedding, and a few other church weddings that we went to last year, James turned to me at the end of it and was like ‘I really want to do it in the church and I want to say the vows, I really want it to be quite traditional’.

“We thought ‘Let’s do it’. I’m really, really happy we decided to do that.”

- Press Association