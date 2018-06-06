Chloe Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard share excitement about Addams Family reboot

Chloe Grace Mortez has spoken of her excitement that she will voice Wednesday Addams in a new animated version of The Addams Family.

The cast also includes Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Allison Janney and Bette Midler.

Excited to be Wednesday with such an amazing cast #TheAddamsFamily #October2019 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will also lend his voice to the film, playing Puglsey Addams.

He wrote on Instagram: “Gonna be eating A LOT until October 11, 2019.”

Gonna be eating A LOT until October 11, 2019. A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

Isaac and Theron will voice Gomez and Morticia Addams, while comedian Nick Kroll will voice Uncle Fester.

Midler will voice Grandmama while Janney will play the family’s archnemesis Margaux Needler.

- Press Association