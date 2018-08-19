Cheryl teases her return with dancing video clip

Cheryl has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a brief video clip showing her dancing in a studio.

The star, 35, is seen gyrating and whipping her hair over her head in the gif posted on Twitter.

She did not explain what the footage was from, simply captioning the post with a dancing girl emoji, but Cheryl has been working on a new album and has also signed up as a dance captain on BBC One’s new Saturday night show, The Greatest Dancer.

The star had taken a step back from the spotlight over the past year after welcoming her son Bear with One Direction star Liam Payne, from whom she recently split.

Excited fans took Sunday’s post as a sign that she is on her way back.

“Oooo can’t wait to see this, dont make us wait to long,” said one person on Twitter.

“You never fail to slay my life,” tweeted another.

One person posted: “Only you have the power to make me lose my mind over a gif.”

“YASSSSSS SLAY QUEEN SLAY,” gushed another fan.

Many others posted pictures, gifs and memes expressing their excitement.

Cheryl’s last album was 2014’s Only Human.

- Press Association
