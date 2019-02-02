Cheryl shows off her moves ahead of The Greatest Dancer’s first live show

Cheryl takes the lead in a group dance as the acts of The Greatest Dancer prepare for the competition’s first live show.

Photos taken in rehearsals for the BBC One programme’s live debut show the former Girls Aloud singer leading contestants in an ensemble routine.

Beside her are fellow dance captains Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, who helped her whittle down the contestants ahead of the live finals. The acts raise a fist skyward ahead of tonight’s live debut (The Greatest Dancer/BBC/PA)

Each captain will now aid their three acts in creating memorable performances in the hope of winning the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

In other photos taken in advance of Saturday’s show, the three dance captains stand in the centre of the contestants, who raise their fists. Dance captain Oti Mabuse strikes a pose (The Greatest Dancer/BBC/PA)

Strictly professional Mabuse smiles as she poses in knee length lace up boots while Cheryl looks stylish in a zebra print jumper matched with a denim jacket.

Glee and Broadway star Morrison opts for a simple yet stylish combination of black t-shirt and jeans with a fedora.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 7.30pm on BBC One.

- Press Association