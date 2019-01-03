Cheryl says under-fire entertainers ‘not trying to revolutionise the world’

Cheryl has called on viewers to value entertainment over criticism, and claimed singers and dancers are not “trying to revolutionise the world”.

The singer said she does not care about the “noise” surrounding top talent, and focuses on performers’ passion for entertaining their audience.

Cheryl suffered criticism for recent TV appearances, and has called for different priorities from viewers ahead her new show, The Greatest Dancer, beginning on the BBC.

The performer claimed those appearing on TV screens and leaving themselves open to criticism from the public, or from a panel of judges, are only trying to entertain and not change the world.

She said: “It makes me sad that we really put a lot of focus onto criticism. Just enjoy.

“It’s entertainment, we’re not trying to revolutionise the world. People are just trying to entertain you for an hour with their talent, with their skill, with their passion.

“I’m just looking forward to watching people shine for an hour. I don’t care what noise is happening.” Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl, who will be dance captains on BBC One’s new Saturday show, The Greatest Dancer, hosted by Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon (Syco/Thames/Tom Dymond)

Cheryl is a dance captain on the upcoming BBC show, The Greatest Dancer. She will be developing acts, but not voting for or against them, alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse and Broadway star Matthew Morrison. The show will be hosted by Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon.

Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl is excited at the opportunity to encourage new talent through the new-format show, on which she will play only a mentoring role. The audience alone decides which acts stay on the show.

She said: “It kind of becomes part of you. It always stays with you. I feel like if I wasn’t in this industry, I would still be doing dance in some way.

“Once you’re passionate about it, it doesn’t leave you. To be able to bring people who are that passionate to the forefront and say ‘shine’, it is such a lovely experience.”

The Greatest Dancer is a first partnership between Simon Cowell’s Syco and the BBC. The first episode airs on BBC One on January 5 at 8pm.

- Press Association