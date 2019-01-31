Cheryl: I will push the best out of my acts on The Greatest Dancer

Cheryl has said she will be “pushing the best” out of her acts on The Greatest Dancer in a bid to surprise the audience watching at home.

The Girls Aloud singer and fellow dance captains Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison have whittled down the contestants ahead of the live finals on the BBC One competition.

Each captain will now help their three acts to create memorable performances for the live shows.

Cheryl, who is captaining street dance group Frobacks, contemporary group Dane Bates Collective and contemporary lyrical duo Harry & Eleiyah, said: “I feel like I’m representing them as they’re the reason for the show and they’re the ones bringing the talent.

“They’re all completely different acts. I have a female empowering, fresh contemporary group. I have a fun, funky all-male street group and I’ve got a dynamic duo that are technically flawless.”

She added: “My acts are so versatile. They are going to do things the other dance captains don’t even know they can do yet!

“My job is to take the challenges that are thrown at us and convert that into what represents each act best, encouraging and pushing the best out of them to surprise the people at home.”

Morrison, who is mentoring contemporary dancers James & Oliver, commercial group Company Jinks and street dancers Prospects Fraternity, said: “I feel I’ve got a diverse final three to take through to the lives and hopefully win The Greatest Dancer.

“Company Jinks are such a powerful and skilled group of dancers, I know we can do incredible things together moving forward.

“James and Oliver gave me one of the most emotionally satisfying performances of the whole audition process and I know they have far more to give.

“Prospects Fraternity are young and full of energy, their tricks are second to none, they are so talented.

“There’s going to be surprise, raw emotion and talent in abundance. I believe in all of my dancers and I know I’ve got The Greatest Dancer winner in my squad.”

Mabuse’s final three are contemporary ballet dancer Ellie, commercial drag group Globe Girls and Latin formation group KLA.

She said: “I chose KLA as they are brilliant dancers and very talented. They represent the Latin and Ballroom world and are young and fresh. I think KLA are the ones to watch!

“I love the Globe Girls! They are fun, and they bring a totally different element to the show, and who doesn’t love a Drag Queen? They are entertaining and very versatile. These girls can really dance, and they make us enjoy dance in a way we never thought we would.

“Ellie has something special. She has brilliant lines and is very emotive in her body and I can’t wait to see what she can bring as the weeks go on. I 100% believe in Ellie!”

The live shows will see the audience at home given the power to vote to decide who stays in the competition each week.

The Greatest Dancer live shows start February 2 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

