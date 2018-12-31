Cheryl gives fans a peek at Bear as she reflects on 2018

Cheryl has shared a rare glimpse of her son Bear as she bids farewell to 2018.

The singer posted several pictures and videos reflecting her last 12 months on her Instagram Stories, including some of her 21-month-old son with her ex Liam Payne.

One snap showed the nappy-clad toddler wearing headphones, while another showed him racing across a field after a ball. Cheryl shared a picture of Bear (Cheryl Instagram)

Cheryl, 35, also shared the invitation from Bear’s first birthday party in March, writing, “March Bear turned 1! What a moment for us… what a day for him and his friends.” Bear turned one in March (Cheryl Instagram)

Other pictures show the singer on holiday, meeting Prince Charles, in the recording studio, on the red carpet in Cannes and spending time with her former Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Some of the images and clips focused on Cheryl’s work with L’Oreal.

The star first joined the French hair and beauty giant as a “spokesmodel” in 2009, but they parted company this year.

“My swan song with L’Oreal. Thank you for an amazing decade,” she captioned one video showing the catwalk for a L’Oreal show. Cheryl thanked L’Oreal (Cheryl Instagram)

Cheryl, who split from Payne earlier this year, finished by sharing the cover from her recent interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine. Cheryl on the Sunday Times Style magazine cover (Cheryl Instagram)

She captioned the image: “To conclude my year has been very… interesting. 2019 let’s go…”.

- Press Association