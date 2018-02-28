Cher Lloyd talks Cheryl and shows off her baby bump

Cher Lloyd has shown off her baby bump.

The former X Factor star, 24, who married boyfriend Craig Monk in 2013, is expecting her first baby in May.

“We are so excited. It’s like a new start. This year we’ll be five years married,” she told ITV show Lorraine.

Cher Lloyd on Lorraine (ITV)

Lloyd also spoke about her former X Factor mentor Cheryl and the singer’s relationship with Liam Payne.

Cheryl, 34, and Lloyd had a fall-out despite being close while Lloyd was on The X Factor, but they later buried the hatchet.

“I haven’t heard from her in a long time. I mean, she’s so busy with her baby,” Lloyd said.

She said of Cheryl’s relationship: “I never would have guessed it, but they look so cute together and they make a really great couple.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne (Ian West/PA)

Lloyd, who is working on her third album, took part in the 2010 series of The X Factor.

She said: “I do honestly think… it was the best year, and I don’t think they’ll ever have (another) year like that.

“I made lots and lots of mistakes in front of the whole nation. It was a difficult time but such a learning curve.”