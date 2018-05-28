Cher Lloyd ‘so in love’ after welcoming baby girl
28/05/2018 - 22:36:00Back to Showbiz Home
Cher Lloyd has given birth to a baby girl, saying she is “so in love”.
The former X Factor star – who married her boyfriend Craig Monk in 2013 – posted a message online announcing that her daughter Delilah-Rae was born on May 25.
She shared a picture of her new arrival in a pink outfit, with a cuddly rabbit next to her.
“Our baby girl is here!” the singer tweeted.
“We are so in love…. Delilah-Rae 25.05.18.”
Our baby girl is here!— Cher Lloyd (@CherLloyd) May 28, 2018
We are so in love....
🎀 Delilah-Rae 🎀
25.05.18 https://t.co/tGjIr2nwlS pic.twitter.com/F4vdaGAivK
Lloyd revealed her pregnancy in January, saying at the time that she and Monk were “beyond thrilled” about becoming parents.
The singer finished in fourth place in the X Factor in 2010.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here