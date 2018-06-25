Chasing Abbey to play gig at The Academy this September

Irish breakout act Chasing Abbey is set to play a headline show this September at the Academy in Dublin.

Tickets are €19.90 and go on sale this Friday, June 29 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The Irish band have just supported The Chainsmokers this June in the RDS and rocked the crowd at Sea Sessions over the weekend.

The band’s latest single, Choices, was released on May 11 and shot straight to number one on the download charts within the first few hours if its release.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

