Chasing Abbey to play gig at The Academy this September

Irish breakout act Chasing Abbey is set to play a headline show this September at the Academy in Dublin.

⌠ Chasing Abbey

⌡ The Academy

✘ September 27th



🔥 Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from @TicketmasterIre @ChasingAbbeyHQ @academydublin pic.twitter.com/jWr4iahDIj — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) June 25, 2018

Tickets are €19.90 and go on sale this Friday, June 29 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The Irish band have just supported The Chainsmokers this June in the RDS and rocked the crowd at Sea Sessions over the weekend.

Sea Sessions that was CRAZY. Full tent, full energy, full whack. Dublin, we’ll see you in the RDS at 5:45. What a time to be alive! 📷 @Kymann pic.twitter.com/V48jnakwSh — Chasing Abbey (@ChasingAbbeyHQ) June 24, 2018

The band’s latest single, Choices, was released on May 11 and shot straight to number one on the download charts within the first few hours if its release.