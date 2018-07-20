Charlotte Crosby criticised for comments about Love Island’s Alex

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has been accused of bullying over remarks she made about the appearance of Love Island contestant Alex George.

Crosby blasted his “horrendous sun burnt skin” in a tweet that was also critical of his behaviour towards Alexandra Cane.

She wrote: “Dr Alex….WOW. I have no words for your horrendous sun burnt skin. AND BAD ATTITUDE, your bloody lucky to have one girl even take an interest in your wooden plank personality. The way you even thought you could mess poor Alexandra around makes me feel sick #VilePinkface.”

A message on Alex’s Twitter page, which is being run by his friends and family while he is on the show, responded: “Expressing an opinion for disliking someone’s personality or mannerisms is understandable, but to attack people for their physical appearance could be considered bullying.

“Some people are genetically more susceptible to sunlight, some people have slower metabolisms etc etc.

“With the number of suicides and mental health problems related to cyber bullying we would have expected better from someone with such an influencial online following.

“If anyone is bullied because of their physical appearance, don’t stand for it or speak to others for help.

“This kind of bullying of physical appearance is so irresponsible in the world we live in. Really dissapointing Alex isn’t hear to read and can’t comment himself. If anyone is exposed to these kind of attacks online, @bullyinguk is one of many wonderful places you can get help.”

Another message said: “As a final nod to our comments earlier. Alex takes medication for his skin, which he was conscious of for a long time hence our reluctance to mention anything.

“One side effect is photosensitivity to sunlight which he and many thousands who also use the medication cannot help.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association