Charlie Sheen appears in Lil Pump’s video for new song Drug Addicts

Charlie Sheen plays a doctor during a surprise appearance in rapper Lil Pump’s latest music video for his song Drug Addicts.

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, teased the video on July 4, asking fans to retweet it if they wanted him to release it “ASAP”.

One day and 25,000 retweets later, the 17-year-old announced it was now available and shared it on Twitter.

In the video, Sheen and Lil Pump are seen walking around a hospital wearing white coats while dazed-looking patients wander the corridors.

The pair take pills and are later pushed around the building in wheelchairs by female nurses.

The song’s chorus is: “Whole gang full of drug addicts.”

Sheen, 52, who previously revealed he was HIV positive, wears sunglasses for much of the video.

On July 4, the former Two And A Half Men actor tweeted a picture of the pair together while wearing the white coats featured in the music video.

It was captioned: “Hey @lilpump, what day did you want to break the internet?”

Drug Addicts is the latest single from Lil Pump’s forthcoming mixtape, Harvard Dropout, which does not yet have a release date.

The Miami-born rapper achieved massive success with 2017’s Gucci Gang, which topped charts around the world and currently has more than 730 million views on YouTube.

Lil Pump is due to perform at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

