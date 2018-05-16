Charlie McGettigan calls for Ireland to boycott Eurovision in Israel
Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan has called for Ireland to boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest if it is to be held in Israel.
The Rock 'n' Roll Kids singer's remarks came a day after 60 Palestinians, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.
"I think the people who organise the Eurovision should make a statement by not having the Eurovision in Jerusalem next year, that they should have it somewhere else," McGettigan told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday.
"It was dreadful yesterday [Monday] seeing Netanyahu and the Trumps celebrating while people are dead. It's frightening."
He said a boycott would have an impact.
"It's a chance for the whole of Europe who are involved in Eurovision to make a statement and sort of say, 'Look, we don't agree with this, to celebrate while other people are dying'."
"It was like Nero in Rome, he fiddled while Rome burned.
