Charlene McKenna’s family home in Monaghan destroyed in fire

Charlene McKenna has revealed that her family have had a lucky escape from a house fire that destroyed the top floor of their family home in Co. Monaghan.

The Ripper Street actress took to Instagram to thank everyone at Monahan Fire Brigade for battling the blaze in their Glaslough home.

She also thanked her neighbours who stood at all the “points on the country roads” ensuring the emergency service didn’t get lost.

Along with her post, the 34-year-old attached this photo of herself in her old school uniform, which survived the blaze and "still fits".

A post shared by Charlene McKenna (@charlenemckenna) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

"When your family home burns down (top floor and everyone is ok) and you're all devastated and all your designer clothes are gone BUT your school uniform miraculously survived," she wrote.

According to the caption on her post, the fire began with an idle phone charger and wall switch, she then went on to plead to her followers to take more care.

“PLEASE turn switches off at the wall (especially idle phone chargers!!!),” she wrote.

“It takes a second and can save lives and homes!”