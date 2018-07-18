Channel 5 announces Celebrity Big Brother theme and new eye
The upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother will have an Eye of The Storm theme, Channel 5 has announced.
The broadcaster also unveiled a new-look neon Big Brother eye as the reality TV series celebrates its 18th birthday.
The new series will launch in August.
“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 said in a statement, adding that each famous face would “have a lot to prove”.
Emma Willis will host the series again, with Rylan Clark-Neal returning to front spin-off show Bit On The Side.
The last series of the celebrity version of the reality TV show was won by Australian drag queen Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek.
