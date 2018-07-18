Channel 5 announces Celebrity Big Brother theme and new eye

The upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother will have an Eye of The Storm theme, Channel 5 has announced.

The broadcaster also unveiled a new-look neon Big Brother eye as the reality TV series celebrates its 18th birthday.

The new-look neon eye for Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 5/PA)

The new series will launch in August.

“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 said in a statement, adding that each famous face would “have a lot to prove”.

Emma Willis will host the series again, with Rylan Clark-Neal returning to front spin-off show Bit On The Side.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis from 2017 (Channel 5/PA)

The last series of the celebrity version of the reality TV show was won by Australian drag queen Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek.

- Press Association