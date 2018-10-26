Channel 4 hurls insults at Piers Morgan in hilarious fundraising bid

Piers Morgan has graciously taken insults in his stride as Channel 4 hurled abuse at him in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Channel 4’s annual charity drive took a hilarious turn on social media when the broadcaster promised people a variety of perks if they donated money to the cause.

One of the pledges was that they would insult the Good Morning Britain host on Twitter for a £50 donation.

And they delivered, tweeting him: “Dear @PiersMorgan. Hope you’re having a wonderful morning. Why don’t you go and f*** yourself. #SU2CRewards.”

Morgan, instead of being ruffled, took it in good humour, replying: “For the record, @Channel4 – if I could, I would.”

Channel 4 replied: “Dear @PiersMorgan. Unfortunately our lawyers wouldn’t allow us to say you’re the single biggest wanker in the history of human civilisation.

“But you’re in the top 1. #SU2CRewards.”

Morgan was praised by fans on the social networking site for his witty retort to Channel 4, with one writing: “I’m not a fan, Piers, but fair play this time.”

Channel 4 retweeted a post from an impressed follower, who had said: “Social media has reached a certain level – just saw this tweet from @Channel4 sent to @piersmorgan and I couldn’t decide whether their security had been compromised or if they were being the voice of the people.

“Then I read it was for @StandUp2C and made a donation! #SU2C.”

Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday from 7pm on Channel 4, and includes the live fundraising event as well as Celebrity Gogglebox.

A host of celebrities have also joined forces for a new charity single, fronted by Davina McCall.

In a fun new clip, McCall asks Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews to round up their biggest A-list friends to record a charity song, but are left with just C-list stars.

The song sees the likes of former X Factor stars Sam Bailey, Honey G and Wagner, along with Howard from the Halifax adverts and Fun House presenter Pat Sharp, among many others.

