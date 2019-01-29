Celine Dion: Turning 50 has been great for me

Celine Dion said turning 50 has been “great” and she wants to “embrace every moment” of her life.

In an interview with The Sun, the My Heart Will Go On singer reflected on reaching the milestone last year, as well as on the death of her husband Rene Angelil, who died aged 73 in 2016.

Dion, who has just announced she will return to the UK for a one-off performance in July, said: “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it. Celine Dion has discussed turning 50 as well as the loss of her husband (Ian West/PA)

“It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me.”

Canadian singer Dion was left devastated following the death of Angelil, whom she married in 1994 after first meeting when she was 12.

He discovered Dion before nurturing her career. They had three children together – 18-year-old son Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Dion said she remains single three years after her husband’s death, and that she is still benefiting from the “strength” he gave her through their marriage.

She said: “I see him every day through the eyes of my children.

“He gave me so much strength through all these years. And so much for me to explore, for me now to spread my wings.

“The maturity that comes with age and time.”

Dion’s hits include The Power Of Love and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now. She will headline the British Summer Time festival in her only European date this year on July 5.

