Celine Dion remembers husband on three-year anniversary of his death

Celine Dion has paid a poignant tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil on the three-year anniversary of his death, saying he is “always with me”.

The music producer and manager died on January 14 2016 after battling throat cancer.

Dion, 50, shared a picture of Angelil on Instagram, writing a message first in French and then in English.

It said: “My dearest Rene… always with me… always will be.

“In loving memory… xx.”

The couple, who were 26 years apart in age, married in 1994 and Angelil was the star’s manager for much of her career.

They had three children together – Rene-Charles, who was born in 2001, and twins Nelson and Eddy, who arrived in 2010.

- Press Association