Celine Dion biopic titled The Power Of Love announced

A Celine Dion biopic titled The Power Of Love has been announced.

The film will trace the Canadian singer’s life, from her humble beginnings in Quebec in the 1960s through to her rise to fame as one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Her relationship with manager and husband Rene Angelil, who died in 2016, will also be explored in the French-language film. A Celine Dion biopic is in the works (Yui Mok/PA)

French actress Valerie Lemercier will star as Dion and is also on directing duties. The film is due to be released in 2020.

Dion has given producers permission to use her songs, meaning fans can expect her biggest hits including The Power Of Love, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now and Titanic theme My Heart Will Go On, to feature.

The film arrives in the wake of hugely successful Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which stars US actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

It has so far grossed 819 million US dollars (£623 million) and earned Malek a best actor Oscar nod.

Rocketman, a biopic based on the life of Sir Elton John, is set to be released in the UK in June.

- Press Association