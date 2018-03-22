Celine Dion axes Las Vegas shows to undergo surgical procedure

Celine Dion has cancelled shows in Las Vegas because of an ear condition, telling fans “my luck hasn’t been very good lately”.

A statement posted on Facebook said the 49-year-old star would be undergoing “a minimally invasive surgical procedure”.

Performances in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from March 27 until April 18 have been cancelled but the singer is expected to return to the venue in May.

The statement said: “Celine has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

**SHOWS CANCELLED** We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at @ColosseumatCP scheduled from March 27th through April 18th have been cancelled. Details here : https://t.co/cPqcbnJ8aU - TC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 21, 2018

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12 to 18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications.

“During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.”

The Canadian singer told fans: “My luck hasn’t been very good lately.

“I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens.

“I just can’t believe it! I apologise to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I'm doing much better now. Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!! // Les deux dernières semaines ont été difficiles pour moi. Nous avons été plusieurs à être affectés par le rhume ou la grippe, mais sachez que je vais beaucoup mieux maintenant. Je n’ai pas été en mesure de monter sur scène pour tous mes spectacles, mais je suis ravie qu'Adele ait pu venir assister à l’un d’eux… Je l’aime tellement !! – Céline xx… 📸 : Cashman A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 26, 2018 at 3:03am PST

Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum – where Adele has previously watched the star – on May 22.

In January, some of Dion’s shows were cancelled because of illness.