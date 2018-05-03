Celine Dion and Deadpool make unlikely duo for new music video

Celine Dion has found an unlikely partner for her new music video – Marvel’s quick-witted superhero Deadpool.

The singer unveiled her new track Ashes from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Deadpool sequel, along with the accompanying video.

In the clip, Dion sings the power ballad on a stage in an empty theatre as segments from the film are interspersed throughout.

She is soon joined by Deadpool, played in the films by Ryan Reynolds, who puts on a pair of heels before performing an interpretive dance under the spotlights and on the floor next to her.

The video ends with Reynolds, as Deadpool, telling Dion that it was “the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen in my life”.

But, he adds, that she has to reshoot it because it is “too good”.

“This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic,” Deadpool jokes, referring to Dion’s hit My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film.

He adds: “You’re at like an 11, we need to get you down to a five, five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in.”

Dion bites back: “Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man.”

The Canadian music star shared the video on Twitter, writing: “Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects.

“Ashes is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your “ashes” off! – Celine xx.”

Reynolds also tweeted it, writing: “Showtime, Mama. #EffortMaximal #Deadpool2.”

Deadpool 2, released in cinemas on May 18, will see Deadpool assemble a team of new recruits for a superhero team called X-Force.

The first Deadpool film was one of the biggest successes of 2016, raking in 782 million US dollars (£562 million) at the global box office.

