Celebrity mums and their ‘mini me’ daughters

Jennifer Saunders was joined by her daughter Beattie Edmondson on the red carpet for the premiere of new film Patrick.

The comedian and her lookalike daughter both stars in the new family comedy, which is about a young woman bequeathed a spoilt pug by her grandmother.

Edmondson is the latest in a long line of daughters who follow their famous mums into careers.

Other mum and daughter duos include Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, her 16-year-old daughter with husband Rande Gerber.

Loved spending time with @KaiaGerber at the @BestBuddies Mother’s Day brunch today! #momsarethebestbuddies A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 12, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

With her long brown hair and dark eyes, Gerber is the spitting image of her supermodel mum.

She joined Crawford in the modelling world at an early age and has since appeared in magazines as prestigious as Vogue and walked the catwalk for top designers.

Many budding actresses have followed in the footsteps of their mothers, such as Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn (Ian West/PA)

Both bubbly blondes known for their big smiles, the actresses have also both enjoyed success in romantic comedies as well as other work.

Actresses Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoe Kravitz are so alike they could be sisters.

Bonet made her name in The Cosby Show and has enjoyed a varied career both in films and on the small screen.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz (PA)

Her daughter Kravitz is now doing the same, mixing big screen roles with parts in TV series such as the award-winning Big Little Lies.

UK television stalwart Lorraine Kelly is mum to 23-year-old Rosie Smith, who closely resembles her.

Lorraine Kelly with her daughter Rosie Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And it seems Smith enjoys similar pursuits as her famous mum, as in 2016 she graduated in journalism.

- Press Association