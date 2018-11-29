Celebrities jump to David Beckham’s defence after criticism for on-the-lips kiss
Celebrities have taken to social media to kiss their children on the lips in solidarity with David Beckham, who has received negative comments for doing so.
The former footballer posted a photo to Instagram of himself and his seven-year-old daughter Harper kissing by an ice rink in London.
The photo was criticised by some, causing a debate about whether or not to kiss your children on the lips; several sided with Beckham, including singers, bloggers, and Olympic athletes.
Beckham’s photo, captioned “Christmas is coming” received over two million likes on Instagram.
In support of Beckham, Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays shared a video kissing one of her sons, whose father is Beckham’s former England teammate Wayne Bridge.
She said: “I’ve always kissed my kids on the lips… and that will continue until they naturally don’t want to… just like it naturally happened with me and my parents.”
Blogger and podcast host Jamie Day also joined in with the social media support, posting a photo of himself and his daughter Edie.
He said: “How such an innocent display of affection gets twisted says so much more about those who find it weird than it does about those of us who don’t think twice about showing affection to our children.”
Woh there! A father kissing his daughter on the lips! So weird, right? Wrong. Check out my piece over on @britishvogue (link in bio) after the downright ridiculous reaction to @davidbeckham kissing his daughter Harper on the lips. How such an innocent display of affection gets twisted says so much more about those who find it weird than it does about those of us who don’t think twice about showing affection to our children... Pucker up Edie! 😘
Olympic Champion Greg Rutherford posted to Instagram, saying: “Another round of tripe for David Beckham for kissing his daughter on the lips.
“If you’re someone upset by a parent showing their offspring affection, you’re the problem here. A well placed smacker on the lips isn’t weird and I’ll keep doing it as long as my boys will let me.”
Another round of tripe for @davidbeckham for kissing his daughter on the lips. Personally I’m pleased. At least we can be safe seeing who are and aren’t outraged and in turn, who are and aren’t idiots (I’d obviously love to put a harsher word here but I’ll keep it PC). If you’re someone upset by a parent showing their offspring affection, YOU’RE the problem here. A well placed smacker on the lips isn’t weird and I’ll keep doing it as long as my boys will let me.
Victoria Beckham received negative comments in 2016 when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Harper on the lips, while David has been criticised for the show of affection before, back in 2017.
The parents have publicly stated that they have kissed all four of their children; Brooklyn, aged 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper.
- Press Association
