Celebrities full of resolve for 2019: What are the new year resolutions of the rich and famous?

We all like to try and be at least a bit healthier come January — celebs included. Here’s a sneak peek into the resolutions of the rich and famous

Clockwise from left: Katie Piper, Alan Carr, Frankie Bridge, and Tom Kerridge.

WHETHER it’s getting fit, eating more greens or being kinder to ourselves, most of us try and pledge do something healthy come the turn of the year.

And it’s no different for our celebs. We asked the stars of stage and screen to reveal what they’re giving up or starting to do, as part of a healthier, happier 2019.

KATIE PIPER

Philanthropist and TV star Katie Piper is trying out digital mindfulness. “Yes, I’m trying to implement it now and hope to stick to it next year. I’m trying to be more mindful with my phone usage — which means not being on the phone as much as I am, and turning it off in the evenings.

“Social media can be really good, and a very positive way of connecting with people across the platform, but I think it’s down to the user to monitor how much they use it and for how many hours. That’s what I don’t want to be in danger of — dedicating too many hours to it — and that’s why I’m making that resolution.”

ALAN CARR

Comedian Alan Carr is going to keep up the exercise routine. “I’ve cut back on the drink and I don’t have many vices. I mean, cut down on Hobnobs? I’m seeing this trainer, because my hip hurts so I can’t really run any more. So this man — it’s [suspension-based exercise system] TRX. have you heard of it, with the bands? Oh my God!

“So, we go to the park and he ties these bands round the tree and I’m like, ‘Really? Just pulling this band, I’m going to lose weight?’ But oh my God, the next day, I basically need a wheelchair. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I had a muscle there, what are you doing?!’ And I basically had to roll out of the bed, because I couldn’t pull myself up.

“Listen, I’m not going to say I’m going to join Cirque du Soleil, but it will be nice to be flexible. But these tiny little bands, I’m rolling eyes, like, ‘Here we go’, but they really do work. So I’m going to try and keep that up.

“Exercise definitely makes you feel better. And who knows? This time next year, I might be able to do the splits like Jean-Claude Van Damme. Can you imagine it? I’ll come out and do one of those high kicks on my Christmas special.”

FRANKIE BRIDGE

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge is aiming to get back on track “I have been so busy with working and the family I haven’t been to the gym or done any fitness for ages. Wayne [her husband, footballer Wayne Bridge] made me do a workout with him at home and I was worn out after 25 minutes, so my resolution is to get back to fitness in the New Year after I’ve had my 30th birthday in January.

“I get bored very easily, so I love trying out new ways to keep it interesting. Next year I want to do circus training with aerial silks and rope. I’ve wanted to try it for ages because it looks really fun and is a bit different from sweating away in the gym.”

TOM KERRIDGE

Chef Tom Kerridge, author of Fresh Start, has big plans for playing with his son/ “My resolutions? To shout louder at football matches, to go to the cinema more often and to definitely get better at hide and seek with my son!”

And here’s some celebrity advice on how to stick to your healthy new regimes — from former Towie star-turned-fitness guru Lucy Mecklenburgh. “I don’t believe in putting too much pressure on yourself to overhaul life as soon as January starts. Do one thing at a time, so you don’t go from zero to one hundred in a day. So maybe in the first week of January, aim to start exercising between three and four times a week. Then, come the second week of January, cut sugar out of your tea. From my experience, it’s much easier to work this way — and it’s more sustainable in the long term.

“Think about what you’d like out of 2019 and write down your goals for the year. This doesn’t have to be the complete list, because goals are likely to develop and change as the year progresses, but I find it a really positive exercise to write down what you want to achieve in 2019, whether that’s getting a promotion or running a marathon.

Once you have your goals, it’s much easier to work out a plan of action on how you’ll go about achieving them.

“Remember to save some time for yourself. It’s easy to jump back into the New Year full throttle, saying yes to everything, working super hard in the gym or at work after the Christmas break. It’s very easy to burn out if you don’t take some ‘you time’. Maybe that’s an hour of no phone once a week when you get in from work. Or maybe it’s a hot bath and some relaxing music. I know lots of people who use mindfulness apps, like Headspace, or who commit to an hour of yoga a week to help clear their heads.

“If exercising is part of your New Year’s resolution, make it something you enjoy that’s convenient to your lifestyle. Mix up the exercises you’re doing and if you have a busy schedule, why not try an online fitness and nutrition platform like my Results with Lucy programme? It allows you to workout from the comfort of your own home, which makes it much easier to fit exercise into your day.”

