CBB’s Ryan Thomas: It’s time to move on, it’s the next chapter

Ryan Thomas has said he is ready for his “next chapter” in the Celebrity Big Brother house after the Roxanne Pallett punch drama.

The Corrie actor was left in tears after Pallett claimed he hurt her by punching her, which many viewers defended as merely play fighting.

Pallett has now quit the show and Thomas, who had insisted there was no “malice” in what happened, is moving on with the latest shopping task.

In a clip shared ahead of Sunday night’s episode of the Channel 5 show, he tells Big Brother in the Diary Room: “It’s been a pretty miserable 24 hours.

“I don’t know how things are perceived in the outside world, but… it’s done now. It’s time to move on, it’s the next chapter.

“What a day we’re going to have today.”

THE BIG TEASE. Tonight! @TheNickLeeson comes out of his shell, @TheSallyMorganTV’s got cattitude and all the housemates find it ruff having to nominate. 🐢 😾 🐶#CBB. Tonight. 9pm. @channel 5_tv. pic.twitter.com/GMgyViAJLm — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 2, 2018

The house is set to become something of a menagerie, with some of the housemates transformed into animals for the challenge.

Footballer Jermaine Pennant finds himself in brightly coloured wings as a parrot, while former Love Islander Gabby Allen is a pink poodle and psychic Sally Morgan channels a cat. Dan Osborne is a dog and Nick Leeson is a tortoise, complete with a hefty shell on his back.

We haven’t given the housemates a task or anything. They’re doing this out of choice. 🐶🐢 #CBB pic.twitter.com/WF2Ad5MNp4 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 2, 2018

The housemates who are not animals are pet owners.

The housemates who are pets can only communicate in animal noises when their owners are in the room.

- Press Association