CBB housemate Nick Leeson reveals ‘bonkers’ trip to evade law

Celebrity Big Brother housemate and former banker Nick Leeson has told the “bonkers” story of his attempted escape from the law.

The 51-year-old fled Singapore in 1995 after causing Barings Bank to suffer massive losses.

He said his face was on every TV screen and in every newspaper as he tried to fly back to the UK.

Leeson will be seen regaling housemates with the tale of his attempts to evade the law on Monday’s episode of the Channel 5 show.

The former banker, whose life was the subject of the film Rogue Trader, made it all the way to Germany after fleeing to Malaysia and said “it was bonkers this trip”.

He added: “She [his ex-wife] goes up first in the hope that she will get through and they will just catch me.

“They knew I was in Malaysia. You’ve got this long walk up to the immigration guards.

“Then he looks at the passport and whatever else and he stamps it.

“I get on the flight and I go to Brunei.

“The departure gates have all these TVs above them. My face is on every one of these TVs.

“I’ve got the collar up, I’ve got the hat on.

“I get on the plane and then they come round start handing out newspapers. French newspaper, English newspaper: it’s all me.

“I’ve got the blanket up over me.”

Leeson says that his flight eventually arrived in Frankfurt, where German authorities arrested him on behalf of those in Singapore.

His story will air tonight during Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5.

- Press Association