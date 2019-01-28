Caught on camera: Five behind the scenes moments from the SAGs

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) have come and gone. And all of the big winners aside, there were definitely some photographic moments to remember.

Here are some heartwarming moments you don’t want to miss:

1. Bowtie tales

Hugh Grant, nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for A Very English Scandal, got a little bit of fashion help on the silver carpet.

As he posed for photographs, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito rushed over to help straighten his bow tie. Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Hugh Grant, and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

2. Close encounters

SAG winner Glenn Close and A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper were spotted having a moment as they arrived. Glenn Close, left, and Bradley Cooper (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

3. Gleeful greetings

Emma Stone was photographed mid-greeting as she went in to hug fellow nominee Amy Adams. Emma Stone, left, and Amy Adams embrace (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

4. Couple goals

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt melted everyone’s hearts with their cuteness following her win for A Quiet Place. John Krasinski, right, embraces Emily Blunt (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

5. Musical moments

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin sharing a picturesque moment as they arrived is one not to be forgotten. Lady Gaga, left, and Ricky Martin (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 25th annual SAG awards were held in Los Angeles.

- Press Association