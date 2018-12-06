Catriona Balfe and Irish production The Favourite among Golden Globe nominations

Irish actress Catriona Balfe is among those nominated for a Golden Globe this year.

The nominations which were released this afternoon include a nomination for Balfe for her role in tv drama Outlander.

Meanwhile, The Favourite which was produced by Element Pictures and shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan received a number of nominations.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head to head at the Golden Globes after being nominated for their television roles.

They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.

They are up against Darren Criss in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Daniel Bruhl in The Alienest.

In the actress category for best performance in a limited series or motion picture made for television, Amy Adams will go up against Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton, Laura Dern and Regina King.

Kristen Bell is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series in the musical or comedy category, alongside Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.

The nominations, presented by Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 2019 Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian Andy Samberg, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Good Place

Kidding

Kaminsky Method

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape from Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Komsinky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Leading TV actor - Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Marai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Actress in a TV series - Drama

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a Film - Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Charlize Theron, Tully

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies", DUMPLIN'

"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War

"Revelation", Boy Erased

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

Best Actor in a TV Show - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Steven James

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born

- Press Association