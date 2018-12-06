Catriona Balfe and Irish production The Favourite among Golden Globe nominations
Irish actress Catriona Balfe is among those nominated for a Golden Globe this year.
The nominations which were released this afternoon include a nomination for Balfe for her role in tv drama Outlander.
Meanwhile, The Favourite which was produced by Element Pictures and shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan received a number of nominations.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head to head at the Golden Globes after being nominated for their television roles.
They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.
Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.
They are up against Darren Criss in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Daniel Bruhl in The Alienest.
In the actress category for best performance in a limited series or motion picture made for television, Amy Adams will go up against Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton, Laura Dern and Regina King.
Kristen Bell is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series in the musical or comedy category, alongside Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.
The nominations, presented by Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The 2019 Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian Andy Samberg, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Good Place
Kidding
Kaminsky Method
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape from Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Leading TV actor - Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Allison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Marai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Actress in a TV series - Drama
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a Film - Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies", DUMPLIN'
"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War
"Revelation", Boy Erased
"Shallow", A Star Is Born
Best Actor in a TV Show - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Steven James
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born
