Catherine Zeta Jones posts throwback image of first meeting with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a throwback picture of the first time she met her husband Michael Douglas.

The Welsh actress, 48, has been married to the Hollywood star for 18 years and they first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998.

In the picture, shared with Zeta Jones’ 1.4 million Instagram followers, she can be seen gazing at the 73-year-old while he is mid-conversation.

She captioned the image: “Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about.”

The couple married in New York in November 2000 and have two children together, a son, Dylan, 17, and a daughter, 15-year-old Carys Zeta Douglas.

On Wednesday, Carys told how she was at the receiving end of nasty comments because of her father’s age.

She told Town And Country magazine: “People would be like ‘Your grandpa’s here to pick you up’.”

Before the family moved to New York, they lived in Bermuda, where Carys said she was unaware of what her parents did for a living.

“I thought my dad was a pancake maker,” she said. “I didn’t know he was an actor.”

The teenager, who could follow in the footsteps of her parents and grandfather Kirk Douglas with a career in acting, said: “When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of ‘Douglas dynasty’ stuff.

“I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it… I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people.”

