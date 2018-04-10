Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter steal show at New York fashion event

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys, stole the show at a fashion event in New York.

Zeta-Jones, 48, and Carys, who is 14, turned heads as they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in the Big Apple.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Couture Fashion Show, New York, USA – 08 Apr 2018 (REX)

Designer Stefano Gabbana posted a video on Instagram of them arriving at the event.

@catherinezetajones ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇺🇸✨ Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda New York ❤️🇺🇸🍎 #DGLovesNewYork #lincolncenter ❤️❤️❤️ #madeinitaly🇮🇹 #DGFamily 🌎🌍🌏 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 8, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Zeta-Jones shared the video with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, writing alongside it: “Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited”.

@catherinezetajones and @carys.douglas ❤️❤️❤️ Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda, The Metropolitan Opera, New York, April 2018. #DGLovesNewYork #MadeinItaly #lamoreèbellezza A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

The actress was recently seen on screen in BBC Two drama Feud: Bette And Joan where she played Olivia de Havilland.

The popular series, which starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange in the title roles, was recently nominated for a Bafta television award in the international category.