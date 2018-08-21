Catherine Tyldesley shows off weight loss after 12-week workout regime

Catherine Tyldesley has said she is “feeling strong” after showing off the results of a gruelling workout programme.

The former Coronation Street star shared before and after pictures on Instagram and said she was excited to carry on getting fitter.

In one snap, taken in April, she is dressed in a yellow dress after suffering an injury, while in the recent photo she is dressed in lycra exercise clothes.

Nearly there!! This was April after my injury… vs today at almost the end of 12 week program with #EvilSteve @upfitnesslive @upfitnesswomen … super excited to continue on my fitness journey. All hail #evilSteve @arooshanekonam @heynickmitchell @elliottupton 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 feeling strong!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:31am PDT

She captioned the pictures: “Nearly there!! This was April after my injury … vs today at almost the end of 12 week program with #EvilSteve@upfitnesslive @upfitnesswomen … super excited to continue on my fitness journey.

“All hail #evilSteve @arooshanekonam@heynickmitchell @elliottupton feeling strong!!”

Tyldesley, 34, recently left Coronation Street following the death of her on-screen fiance Aidan Connor, played by Shayne Ward.

She frequently shares videos and photos of her workouts on Instagram.

“Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be” “I want my mum” 😂😂🙈🙈 (By the 4th set I wanted to give up! But #EvilSteve would have kicked my ass! ) @upfitnesslive @upfitnesswomen A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

She has previously spoken about battling with her weight, telling the Mirror that she keeps a photo of herself when she was a size 22 on her phone to stop herself overeating.

- Press Association