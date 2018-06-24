Catherine Tyldesley shares details of Corrie leaving party

Catherine Tyldesley has given fans a look at her stunning Coronation Street leaving party cake.

The actress, 34, had a fun-filled bash at the weekend to mark the end of her seven years as Eva Price on the ITV soap.

Pictures of the impressive cake posted on Twitter show a three-tiered tower decorated with stars, pictures frames, an icing model of the actress and the words “Dream big”.

Huge Thankyou to @ZaraCakes for my AMAZING leaving party cake!!! Unreal!! 😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/t9KFuRSEES — Cath Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) June 24, 2018

“Huge Thank you to @ZaraCakes for my AMAZING leaving party cake!!! Unreal!!” Tyldesley wrote.

The actress posted several other messages on the site following her leaving party, admitting she was feeling a little tender.

“Never drinking again… EVER…. owwwwwwch,” said one post, while another said: “2 day hang overs are NOT ok… ever… #toooldforthis #sendhelp #andmorebacon.”

Never drinking again... EVER.... owwwwwwch — Cath Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) June 23, 2018

Tyldesley announced last year that she was saying goodbye to Corrie after seven years.

She said at the time: “Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

After shooting her final scenes last week she shared a picture on Instagram of herself snuggled up in bed with her three-year-old son, saying: “#weekends = cuddles with this one.

#weekends = cuddles with this one ❤️❤️❤️ Thankyou to everyone who celebrated with me last night. We had the BEST time. I love you all so much. I shall continue to nurse my hang over/eat my own body weight in carbs … the perfect end to a perfect era. Excited about what the future holds for me and my little family #adventure #onelife A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on Jun 23, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

“Thankyou to everyone who celebrated with me last night. We had the BEST time.

“I love you all so much. I shall continue to nurse my hang over/eat my own body weight in carbs … the perfect end to a perfect era.

“Excited about what the future holds for me and my little family #adventure #onelife.”

- Press Association