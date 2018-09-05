Cate Blanchett says MeToo needs ‘courage and patience’ to change Hollywood

Cate Blanchett has said the MeToo movement will need “courage and patience” to make changes in Hollywood.

Speaking at the premiere of her new film The House With A Clock In Its Walls, the Oscar winner said abuses highlighted by the campaign are not unique to the movie industry.

The actress, who plays a witch in the film, said: “I think there are a lot of changes that could happen immediately, and some that are going to take a while, we’re going to need courage and patience.

“For men, women and children.

“I think we are a very pointy industry and a public industry. So we tend to make our problems out in public, which I think is great.

“But inequality and abuse happens in all industries.”

Asked what she would make disappear from Hollywood should she be imbued with the magic powers she displays in the movie, Blanchett said she would create greater variety.

She said: “I think the more inclusive and diverse the workplace is, the more happy the workplace.”

Blanchett plays prickly enchantress Mrs Zimmerman in the film, in which she battles dark magic forces alongside Jack Black.

The film also stars Owen Vaccaro.

