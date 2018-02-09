Catastrophe star Rob Delaney’s two-year-old son dies of cancer

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has revealed his two-year-old son Henry has died.

The actor and writer, 41, said his family were devastated following the toddler’s death from cancer in January in a lengthy statement on Facebook.

Henry had surgery and treatment to remove a brain tumour shortly after turning one in 2016 before the cancer returned last autumn.

I have very sad news. My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain… Posted by Rob Delaney on Friday, February 9, 2018

He had been left with significant physical disabilities by the tumour, Delaney said, but had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum”.

“His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound,” he added.

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers.

“They are why I will endeavour to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

Delaney called Henry a “joy” and praised the NHS nurses and doctors, home carers and charity workers who helped during his illness.

Writers and stars of Catastrophe Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals,” he added.

He said he was “desperately sad” and urged people to help other families in the UK with sick children by supporting the Rainbow Trust or Noah’s Ark organisations.

“Our family would be in much worse shape right now if it weren’t for them. I would also urge you to take concrete and sustained action to support the NHS, however you can. Do not take it for granted.

“The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry’s illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world.

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much,” Delaney added.

Last year the US star, who lives in London, said it would be “bad parenting” if he moved back to the States with his children in the current political climate.

He said he was concerned about US President Donald Trump’s stance on healthcare, and will not return.

“In the United States of America you could be denied healthcare if you have a pre-existing condition, which can literally include ‘has had a child’,” Delaney told the Radio Times.

“It would be bad parenting for me to bring children back to that country.”

He said: “I’m crazy about London, I love it so much. I love the NHS. I love the BBC. I love the Tube. I love the bus. I love tea. I love bacon sandwiches, I really do.”