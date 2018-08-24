Catastrophe co-creator Sharon Horgan to direct her first feature film

Back to Showbiz Home

An adaptation of Chris Adrian and Eli Horowitz's novel, The New World, will be Sharon Horgan first foray into directing feature films.

The 48-year-old star is the creative force behind a number of programmes, including Catastrophe, Motherland, and HBO’s Divorce.

The New World centres on the recently widowed Jane, whose late husband Jim had his head cryogenically frozen by a shadowy company.

Jim, it transpires, is awake in "an afterlife of sorts" - and Jane sets out to find his head.

Focus Features has secured the rights to develop the film and Alicia Van Couvering and Olivia Wilde will produce.
KEYWORDS: Sharon Horgan

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz