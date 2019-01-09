Cast revealed for unnamed Game Of Thrones prequel

The cast and director of the eagerly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel has been revealed.

HBO announced on Tuesday that British star Naomi Ackie, Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’s Jamie Campbell Bower will all have roles in the upcoming series, which is yet to be named.

Ackie has a leading role in Star Wars: Episode IX and garnered critical acclaim for her debut in 2016 film Lady Macbeth.

Irish actress Gough has appeared on stage in The Painter and Messiah V: The Rapture, as well as 2018’s film Colette, while Campbell Bower starred in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

Also announced were Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

They join previously revealed stars Naomi Watts, who headlines as a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret, and Poldark’s Josh Whitehouse. Denise Gough will star in the Game Of Thrones prequel (Matt Crossick/PA)

British director SJ Clarkson will take charge of the pilot episode.

The Game Of Thrones prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of the main story line, with HBO saying it “chronicles the world’s descent from the Age Of Heroes into its darkest hour”.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, which stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, is due to air in April.

