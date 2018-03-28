Cast of Dawson's Creek reunite for 20th anniversary

The cast of teen drama Dawson's Creek have reunited for the cover of Entertainment Weekly to mark the show's 20th anniversary.

The first episode aired in 19988 and ran for six seasons until 2013.

The lead actors Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams have since had hugely successful careers onscreen, with Williams now a four-time Oscar nominee.

Fans expecting a reunion may be disappointed, however, with show creator Kevin Williamson telling the Hollywood reporter in January:

"What would we do?! One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it. What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don't see it and I don't feel it. The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece."

The series followed the lives of a close-knit group friends as they dealt with teenage drama in a US town.

