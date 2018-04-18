Cary Elwes and Jake Busey to guest star on Stranger Things

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes and Starship Troopers actor Jake Busey are joining the cast of Stranger Things.

They will make guest appearances in the third outing of the hit sci-fi series, according to Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos.

The streaming boss revealed that Elwes will play a character called Kline, while Busey is slated to appear as someone called Bruce.

They will join the recurring cast, which includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown.

Noah Schnapp (left), Caleb McLaughlin (centre) and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things (Ian West/PA)

The nostalgic show, set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has made superstars out of its young cast members, including British actress Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo.

Elwes is still best known for his starring role opposite Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright in 1987 film The Princess Bride, directed by Rob Reiner, while Busey, the son of actor Gary Busey, has recently appeared in Ray Donovan and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.